Vigil remembers victims of violence in the military

MUSCATINE – Sandra Hess could not hold back tears as she told the group that gathered in Riverside Park Saturday evening about her niece who was killed while serving in the Army.

During a vigil for Vanessa Guillen to call for both state and federal changes to the laws governing military members, Hess spoke of her niece who had joined because she had wanted to serve her country. While she was in, she began dating a military police officer. When the relationship did not work out, the soldier allegedly shot Hess’ niece several times in the back.

“In her last phone call home, she said she was afraid she was going to die,” Hess said through tears.

She admitted before that and before media reports of Guillen’s death, she had not known this was an issue. She also spoke of the requests for both state and federal governments to require independent investigations of reports of violence among service members.