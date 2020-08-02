Vigil remembers victims of violence in the military

MUSCATINE – Sandra Hess could not hold back tears as she told the group that gathered in Riverside Park Saturday evening about her niece who was killed while serving in the Army.
During a vigil for Vanessa Guillen to call for both state and federal changes to the laws governing military members, Hess spoke of her niece who had joined because she had wanted to serve her country. While she was in, she began dating a military police officer. When the relationship did not work out, the soldier allegedly shot Hess’ niece several times in the back.
“In her last phone call home, she said she was afraid she was going to die,” Hess said through tears.
She admitted before that and before media reports of Guillen’s death, she had not known this was an issue. She also spoke of the requests for both state and federal governments to require independent investigations of reports of violence among service members.
On a table behind her was a photo of Guillen, who had also been killed by a fellow serviceman. Guillen was a 20-year-old Army soldier who authorities believe was killed on April 20 inside Fort Hood by another soldier. During a vigil to raise awareness of issues of sexual assault and violence against women in the service, about 40 people who had attended listened to several speakers who had fist hand knowledge of such issues.
The event was hosted by the Muscatine Community College chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Member Daniel Salazar commented that Guillen’s story is not an isolated incident and that this kind of violence against women in the military and that it happens frequently.
“Not with women all the time, but in this case we are focusing on that,” he said.
Michelle Servadio Elias, a retired nurse and Army veteran, shared a story of how she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a squad of Marines. She also told of how the Army sought no justice and refused to offer any help. It was only after she had gotten out of the service that she learned help was available. She has since been rated by the Veterans Administration with 50 percent Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
"Female veterans with PTSD MST are committing suicide at alarming rates nationwide,” she said. “The stats hover about 2.5 percent more than male counterparts. About 135 veterans take their own lives every day in the United States.”
A member of the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault also spoke, saying that help is available to the victims of sexual abuse. People wishing to find a program can call 1-800-770-1650.
