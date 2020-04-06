Vineyard church postpones Easter celebration in Muscatine until after COVID-19 emergency ends

MUSCATINE — Even though Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church received the go-ahead from the Muscatine City Council to hold a drive-in Easter service, the church has opted to delay the service until later in the year to ensure safety from COVID-19, the new coronavirus.
The Rev. Ray Oehme said the request to use the city-owned parking lot across the street from the church had been made prior to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation to limit the number of people attending events to 10 or less. He said the event will be held later in the year after the COVID-19 emergency has passed.
“It seemed to me like we would be in compliance,” Oehme said. “We had gotten it in and during the time we were waiting for the city council meeting the governor said it had to be 10 or less. At that point we decided not to pull it from the agenda but we would listen to the council’s response. Having done that the next day I emailed the mayor and said we would not continue, just to be safe.”
The request was given to the council in the consent agenda and several of the council members said under normal circumstances there would not have been any issue. The service would have included live music with an eight-person musical team and preaching and would have lasted about 30 minutes. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, council members Osmond Malcolm and Kelcey Brackett had voted against allowing the use of the parking lot and council member Nadine Brockert said she was “on the fence.”
Oehme said the congregation instead will livestream a service on Easter Sunday. He said the church has been livestreaming a four-person worship team every Sunday to perform live songs before cutting to a sermon message. He said this is the plan for this coming Sunday at this time, however, he recognizes this is a critical week for Iowa and said Gov. Reynolds is gathering information to determine whether to issue a shelter-in-place order. He said the plans may still adjust this coming week and that a shelter-in-place order would keep the church from assembling its four-person team.
With Easter being one of the highest holidays on the religious calendar, Oehme said for the church not to celebrate the event at all “is not an option.” The church plans to have its celebration after the “all clear” is given from the state and the congregation is able to assemble again.
“I think the real message we want to get across is that we submit ourselves to earthly authority as we have been instructed by Christ,” he said. “As we submit to Godly authority, there are people in authority over us. We believe God can heal and can perform miracles, but we also put ourselves in the authority of those who rule over us. In this case, that is the state and the city and the nation.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.