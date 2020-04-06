Vineyard church postpones Easter celebration in Muscatine until after COVID-19 emergency ends

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Even though Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church received the go-ahead from the Muscatine City Council to hold a drive-in Easter service, the church has opted to delay the service until later in the year to ensure safety from COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

The Rev. Ray Oehme said the request to use the city-owned parking lot across the street from the church had been made prior to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation to limit the number of people attending events to 10 or less. He said the event will be held later in the year after the COVID-19 emergency has passed.

“It seemed to me like we would be in compliance,” Oehme said. “We had gotten it in and during the time we were waiting for the city council meeting the governor said it had to be 10 or less. At that point we decided not to pull it from the agenda but we would listen to the council’s response. Having done that the next day I emailed the mayor and said we would not continue, just to be safe.”