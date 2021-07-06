Virginia Grove sale promises to boost park area

“We’re all for this,” Mark Mabeus said and his sister agreed.

Josh Spies, associate director of conservation for the Nature Conservancy in Iowa, a non-profit conservation organization that currently manages over 4,000 acres of land in Iowa, attended the meeting by Zoom and outlined a pair of selling options available to Sharon Mabeus.

He indicated she could sell the property under a traditional market sale process or use a less common procedure that could involve a bargain sale.

“You can actually get a credit for up to 50% of the fair market value,” he said about the bargain sale option.

Sharon and Mark Mabeus, who have previously discussed the sale with county officials, said they were aware of the different processes and had asked their tax and financial advisors to determine the best option for them.

“We already know all this,” Mark Mabeus assured the group, explaining one issue his sister had finalized was to request two payments over two separate calendar years.

Hammond said she did not see any problem with that request, especially since the payments would likely still be in the same fiscal year. She said grants could be requested to help finance the acquisition.