Virtually racing for a good cause: Race for the Schools held April 23 to May 1

MUSCATINE – At the end of this week, the Muscatine Community School District’s Race for the Schools will be making its return, albeit in a slightly different format.

From April 23 to May 1, the district will be running a virtual Race for the Schools, which will allow all participants to run on their own time, socially distanced and safe as they support Muscatine’s schools.

“Having the Race for the Schools virtually this year is a success in itself,” said Madison Elementary gym teacher Becky Eserhaut, who is directing this year’s race alongside Administrative Assistant Daphne Donald, “Last year we canceled it altogether.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic still being present, holding a virtual race seemed like the best option in order to keep runners, volunteers and the community as a whole safe.

For this year’s race, participants can choose to either run the original race route – a 5k out-and-back course that starts and ends at the Muscatine High School tennis courts – or run their own route, with the only guideline being that it’s somewhere safe for runners, like one of the city’s trails. A “Muskie Mile” option is also available.

