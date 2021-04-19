Virtually racing for a good cause: Race for the Schools held April 23 to May 1

MUSCATINE – At the end of this week, the Muscatine Community School District’s Race for the Schools will be making its return, albeit in a slightly different format.
From April 23 to May 1, the district will be running a virtual Race for the Schools, which will allow all participants to run on their own time, socially distanced and safe as they support Muscatine’s schools.
“Having the Race for the Schools virtually this year is a success in itself,” said Madison Elementary gym teacher Becky Eserhaut, who is directing this year’s race alongside Administrative Assistant Daphne Donald, “Last year we canceled it altogether.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic still being present, holding a virtual race seemed like the best option in order to keep runners, volunteers and the community as a whole safe.
For this year’s race, participants can choose to either run the original race route – a 5k out-and-back course that starts and ends at the Muscatine High School tennis courts – or run their own route, with the only guideline being that it’s somewhere safe for runners, like one of the city’s trails. A “Muskie Mile” option is also available.
Once they’ve finished running, participants can then take a photo of themselves at the end of their route and send it, their name and their time into Donald at daphne.donald@mcsdonline.org. Because there are no actual awards, the district will instead use these photos as entries for various prize drawings. As such, including their time is not a requirement for runners.
Additionally, each participant who registers for the race will be receiving a race number as well as a color changing cup and a Race for the Schools t-shirt. These items can be picked up with the racing packet, which will be available from 4-6 p.m. on April 23 at the MCSD Administration Center.
When asked what she enjoyed most about the race, Eserhaut said by being on the committee for the race, she’s able to have fun promoting health and exercise in the Muscatine community.
“The Race for the Schools offers a purpose or reason for people to get outside and walk or run with friends and family,” Eserhaut said, “In turn, the race proceeds go right back into the school system for physical education and wellness equipment, as well as related events and programs.”
Although there won’t be any placement awards for racers this year, one award is making a comeback: the School Challenge Trophy. This trophy isn’t based on times, but based on how many racers pledge their support to a school of their choosing when they register.
“The School challenge offers a little friendly competition,” Eserhaut said. In the seven years that the race has been held, Mulberry Elementary has won the trophy from 2013 to 2015 while Colorado Elementary has won it from 2016 – 2019. “It will be exciting to see which school wins it this year.”
Registration is still open for anyone wishing to participate in this year’s race. Paper forms can be found at the Muscatine Y, the MCSD board office and at each school. Residents can also register online at the Race for the Schools website. Adult racers will need to pay $20 for the 5k and $10 for the Muskie Mile option. All race results can be found at the Race for the Schools website once the event has concluded.