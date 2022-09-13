Vision Center and Parks and Rec to plant trees around the community through new project

MUSCATINE – As a small-town business, the team at the Vision Center, P.C. is always trying to focus on ways they can help their community beyond just assisting with finding the perfect frames for someone. Now, thanks to a new collection of eyewear and a partnership with the Muscatine Parks and Recreations team, Vision Center hopes to add just a bit of extra green to Muscatine.

This week, Vision Center announced that it alongside the city’s Parks and Rec Department would be starting a new project focused on the planting of trees in Muscatine as well as in the surrounding area. For every purchase of Botaniq eyewear, Vision Center will be donating a tree to be planted in the community.

According to Vision Center Optician Tawnya Strause, this project first came to be after a representative from Tura visited the office.

“(Our representative) came in and she had this new line, and she was so excited about how everything with (the Botaniq line) is Earth-friendly and how they’re trying to ‘replant the earth’ with trees,” Strause explained. “With each frame the Tura was selling, they were going to plant a tree somewhere in the world."

After bringing the line in, the Vision Center team quickly decided that they wanted to do some tree planting for the Muscatine community in addition to helping Tura with its tree planting. Since receiving the line, the Vision Center has already sold around 15 Botaniq frames, according to Strause.

“The frames are unique and fun,” she said. “They’re very comfortable. We have both plastic and metal ones with nose-pads, as well as men and women’s frames in that line, so there’s something for everybody and it’s all Earth-friendly.”

To kick off this massive project, the Vision Center team will be planting a large initial tree at Riverside Park on the morning of September 20. Park Maintenance Superintendent Nick Gow and Landscape Horticulturist Melissa Baker from Parks and Rec will be there to assist.

“(The Parks and Rec Department) was really excited,” Strause said. “I think a few of the larger companies in town have been doing certain project with trees also. For us to be a small business and wanting to do something too, they were pretty excited.”

25 saplings are also being purchased from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), with these saplings being taken care of by Gow and Baker prior to their future planting day, which will likely occur in spring 2023.

Although there is no specific goal in mind for this two-year project, Strause said that she hopes she and her team are able to plant as many trees as possible, with there being a chance at extending this project for another two years if the campaign is successful.

“I’m a mother, and I think it’s our responsibility to keep the Earth healthy for generations to come,” Strause said. “Vision Center has also always partnered and done things in our community for our people that live here, so I think (this project) is just another opportunity for us to help the community and put more trees on the planet.”