 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Vision Center plants its first tree of its latest campaign

  • Updated
  • 0

MUSCATINE - On Tuesday, September 20, the team at the Vision Center, P.C. planted a tree in Riverside Park. Park Maintenance Superintendent Nick Gow and Landscape Horticulturist Melissa Baker from Parks and Recreation were there to assist.

This planting officially kicked off Vision Center's latest campaign, which was announced last week. For every purchase of Botaniq eyewear, a new Earth-friendly line of glasses, Vision Center will be donating a tree to be planted somewhere in the Muscatine community.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tree

Tree

The team at Vision Center in Muscatine work together to dig a place for a brand new tree to take root at Riverside Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News