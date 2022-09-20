Vision Center plants its first tree of its latest campaign

MUSCATINE - On Tuesday, September 20, the team at the Vision Center, P.C. planted a tree in Riverside Park. Park Maintenance Superintendent Nick Gow and Landscape Horticulturist Melissa Baker from Parks and Recreation were there to assist.

This planting officially kicked off Vision Center's latest campaign, which was announced last week. For every purchase of Botaniq eyewear, a new Earth-friendly line of glasses, Vision Center will be donating a tree to be planted somewhere in the Muscatine community.