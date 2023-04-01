MUSCATINE — Idaho School Resource Officer David Gomez will use his 10 years of experience as an SRO as well as his amassed knowledge of internet safety to discuss and provide information on online bullying, social media, online scams, cellphone apps and their dangers, and sex trafficking.

“I know things they haven’t thought about, and I’ve taken reports from many kids and parents who thought they were smarter and better than all the predators out there — professionals who are online 24/7 and who come up with inventive ways to scam both kids and adults,” he said. “Parents and kids can’t even imagine the information I’m going to give them.”

Gomez will present “Internet Safety Advice for Parents from a Police Officer” on Friday, April 21, at Central Auditorium, 901 Cedar St. This free-to-attend presentation is at 6:30 p.m. following the Community Resource fair, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

“I’m going on three years of going to visit different places because there’s not much of this type of education around,” Gomez said. “As an SRO, I get to know the kids and I care a lot about the kids, and I just realized that parents are not educated enough to know the dangers of technology in a kid’s hands.”

Prior to starting his educational series, Gomez had set up a fake social media account to learn kids' online activity, find runaways and track predators. He discovered many of his students blindly add his fake persona to their friends.

Gomez began to notice whenever he and his fellow officers would arrest sexual predators in their community, he saw the same predators in the friends’ lists of kids he was also friends with on social media.

“Parents just had no idea what their kids were doing or who they were talking with online, so I started educating kids as well as adults,” Gomez continued. “Most of my research comes from taking a lot of reports, chasing down runaways and, with the use of my fake accounts, I’ve actually arrested quite a few predators who came to my town thinking they were going to have sex with kids who were 13 years old or younger.”

Gomez said how hard it had been for him to believe at first, even as he was interacting with predators online. “Every time they set up a meeting with a seemingly underage kid, they would always show up.”

Understanding the frequency of these instances, he wanted to emphasize the importance of informational safety presentations like his so that both parents and kids know what to recognize and how to avoid unsafe situations such as scams, sextortion and sex trafficking. Even for parents and kids who feel they are “tech savvy”, Gomez still encouraged them to attend this event.

Because sensitive topics will be presented, this presentation is meant for parents, but fourth graders and older may attend with their families. For more information on Officer Gomez and his efforts, visit his “Officer Gomez” Facebook page or his YouTube channel.

The Muscatine Community School District, Muscatine Community YMCA and the Muscatine Police Department will collaborate to bring internet safety information to students and parents.