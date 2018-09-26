MUSCATINE — Nearly 400 volunteers turned out for this year’s United Way Day of Caring, connecting local industry with residents who may need a hand.
"I think it's a way to find people who love to volunteer and don't know how to volunteer," United Way of Muscatine Resource Development Manager Michele Rhoades said.
Volunteers employed by major area industries, including Bridgestone Commercial Solutions Group, HNI, Musco Lighting, Kent and Bayer Monsanto participated at sites across Muscatine working on senior home, nonprofit and city projects.
Connecting people who want to volunteer with people who need help may be the goal of the event, but participants may find the day is about more than that.
Greg Clark was the team lead for one of the six or seven teams of employees from Bridgestone Commercial Solutions Group. His team of six worked to replace the front porch and power wash the deck at a residence.
"It's nice to help people who are less fortunate," he said.
Volunteers worked at 58 sites Wednesday around Muscatine.
Program Manager Nichole Sorgenfrey said one thing the public may not know is most of the projects volunteers work on are improvements to homes of older adults. She said the projects are done so seniors may “stay at home longer where they’re safer.”
Sorgenfrey said one resident who will turn 100 years old in December, simply needed some help with yard work "so this is where we can help out."
Clark said he and is team are fortunate to have good jobs that allow them to give back to the community. He said Sorgenfrey and United Way of Muscatine Executive Director Shane Orr have been proactive in getting employees involved with United Way projects.
"We get to meet the people we help — get to work with them really — directly so, it's kind of cool. Bridgestone's always been a big part of these projects," he said.
Sorgenfrey also said groups worked on other home projects including painting and clearing basements, laying sod at the Aquatic Center, cleaning brush away from the levee and replacing and cleaning bus stop benches.
The community-wide volunteer event kicks off the United Way fall fundraising campaign. Orr said funds raised during the campaign aren't used for the Day of Caring, but instead provide infrastructure for the event. He also said fundraising "allows us to have the staffing to pull off days like this" and most of the funds go to support nonprofits in the community.
As he power washed the deck, Chris Daniel, volunteer with the Bridgestone group and Executive Director of Manufacturing at Bandag said the Day of Caring is one day out of the year where people can working together out of the office to give back and that's why he participates.
"I think it's a good cause. That's why I do it," he said.
