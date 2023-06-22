The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is seeking block captains and a cleanup crew to help with the Fourth of July Parade. Block captains are needed from 2 to 5 p.m., July 4, to assist with the parade lineup and setting up barricades. Cleanup crew is needed immediately following the parade. Groups willing to help will receive a donation to their organization. The parade begins at 4 p.m. in Downtown Muscatine and will start on Iowa Avenue, go south to to 2nd Street, go east on 2nd Street to Walnut Street and go north Walnut Street to 5th Street. People interested in helping should email: dferreira@muscatine.com