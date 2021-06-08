Walking to keep babies safe in Muscatine

On Saturday over 200 people participated in the second annual Theo Wolf Memorial Walk to promote safe sleep practices for infants. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 3,400 babies die suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep due to either Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) or accidentally from suffocation or strangulation. Before the age of 1, babies should sleep alone in a crib or other sleeping place, including no blankets, pillows, stuffed animals or anything else. Babies should also sleep exclusively on their backs. The baby should also sleep only in a crib, bassinet, or pack-n-play.