MUSCATINE — More poetry will be etched into Muscatine sidewalks as the winners of the Wandering Words Poetry Contest have been announced.
The project, in it's fourth year, is a partnership between the Muscatine County Arts Council and the city of Muscatine and celebrates Poetry Month in April. The arts council received 28 poems from 20 poets between April 1 and April 30.
Arts council member Dave Ales, who introduced the project in 2016, said the purpose of the contest is to highlight local art.
"Because we're the Muscatine County Arts Council, we should showcase Muscatine County art."
Winners are Rachel Roeth, Duffy De France, Erin Montgomery, Carol Ward and Annette Matjucha Houland. Honorable mentions went to John Glasson, Mike Ruby, Lori Hubbard and Kathleen Hollingsworth.
Participants could submit up to two poems each. Poems were submitted anonymously to judge Misty Urban.
The winning poems will be etched into the sidewalk along Iowa Avenue near Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) and the former post office, and along 3rd Street. Ales said the council prefers to display the poems in high traffic areas so people can see it.
The work will join about 15 poems from past years placed around the city including Muscatine City Hall, the former Musser Public Library, and the National Pearl Button Museum at the Muscatine History and Industry Center.
Ales said the council has heard nothing but good feedback from the public who have witnessed the poems. The contest will be offered next year, and he said he would like to pay writers for their winning work. The council pays musicians who perform for the council-sponsored events, he explained, including Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend and Second Sunday concerts.
"It's only right that we would pay the poets also," he said.
The poems were originally stamped into wet cement as Public Works crews were repairing or replacing sections of sidewalk. Etching was introduced last year as an easier method. Funding for the etching comes from the arts council.
"I think it adds something to the community," Ales said. "It shows we have an appreciation for the arts and people who have a love for the arts."
For more information, visit www.muscatineartscouncil.org.
