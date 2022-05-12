Want to vote in Iowa's June primary? Your polling place may have changed. What to know

MUSCATINE — Across Iowa, voters are being reminded to double-check where to go to cast the ballot.

For some county residents, their usual polling place might have changed since the last time they voted because of recent redistricting across the state.

For example, Muscatine County now has 25 precincts instead of 23.

Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden, said 1,091 out of 28,976 registered Muscatine County voters had a precinct change resulting in a polling location change.

All impacted registered voters with a polling place change will receive a notice to be mailed on May 18, 2022, the first day of absentee voting for this year’s June 7 primary election.

"We want all eligible Iowans to make their voices heard by voting this year, and it’s important to have a plan if you’re going to the polls on Election Day," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement. "Step one is registering to vote. Step two is making sure you know where your polling place is located."

Voters can also look up their specific polling place at the Iowa Secretary of State website at sos.iowa.gov and download sample ballots for the primary election at the Muscatine County Auditor’s website. Sample ballots are also available at the Muscatine County Auditor's Office, 414 E. Third St. Suite 201 in Muscatine.

Early in-person and mail-in voting begins May 18 for Iowa's June 7 primary election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail is 5 p.m. May 23. Voters can also vote absentee by visiting their county auditor's office until the day before election day.

Iowans who register to vote and select a party affiliation of Republican or Democrat can vote in the primary elections.

The deadline for voter pre-registration is 5 p.m. Monday, May 23. Iowans can also register to vote at their polling places on election day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.