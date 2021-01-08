Wapello agrees to Louisa Development Group membership increase

“I think they are hoping to get (someone) the quality of Angela Shipley and pay them more money,” city clerk Mike Delzell replied.

According to other reports, the Columbus Junction City Council is expected to vote on its share of the funding at its Jan. 13 meeting.

Maine told the Wapello council on Thursday that other funding would be provided by the Iowa State University Extension Service – Louisa County and the county board of supervisors.

Prior to the vote to approve Wapello’s share, council member Larry Wagg asked about the budget impact on the additional spending.

Delzell said the new budget proposal, which he presented to the council later, included that cost, did not raise any taxes for city residents and remained nearly $7,800 in the black.

After hearing that report, the council approved the increased LDG membership.

In other action, Maine and Delzell presented the preliminary Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget to the council and asked if it wanted to hold a budget workshop to discuss it.