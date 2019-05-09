WAPELLO — The Wapello school board unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Wapello Education Association Wednesday, but later in its meeting rejected a proposal that would have provided raises for the rest of the district’s staff.
According to the certified staff agreement, which will go into effect for the 2019-20 school year, $100 would be added to the current base salary, raising it to $29,727.
The agreement also provided normal step and lane movement for certified staff. Employees who have reached the top of the bachelor of arts lanes would see a $500 increase in longevity, while a certified staff member who had topped out on the master's degree lanes would see a $750 longevity increase.
The agreement included a two-year contract, with a re-opener for salary.
An accompanying survey with the agreement indicated the increased salary package amounted to around 1.81 percent.
Meanwhile, a proposal that would have provided the same percentage increase for the district’s non-certified employees was defeated on a 1-4 vote, with only board chair Duane Boysen voting in favor.
The decision to vote down the proposal meant wages for the staff technically would be frozen for next year, although the issue could be resurrected at a later meeting.
Board member Eric Smith indicated he had wanted to see a different proposal, pointing out he'd asked Superintendent Mike Peterson for a different option before Wednesday’s meeting.
Peterson however told Smith his request came too late to put another proposal together.
In a related discussion on paraprofessional salaries, the board did not take any action since it was an informational issue only. Smith had requested the discussion and said he was hopeful of tying performance or other evaluations to any salary increase.
Boysen said that connection could become a problem if there was an administrative change in the district.
In other action, the board approved a $55,123 acquisition of a new reading series for grades K-5. A new series for grades 6-8 may be approved next year, but officials said that could require adjustments in the class periods.
The board also approved a change in the district’s health insurance plan. Under the change, which will remove coverage for Tier 4 drugs, the district’s renewal increase will fall from 5.2 percent to 3.7 percent.
Peterson said the change would only affect four or five employees, including his own family. However, there likely would not be any serious impact on the affected staff because generic drugs were available as replacements and an appeal process was available is a physician required the brand drug.
In final action, the board:
• Approved several staff hires;
• Approved the second reading of a Test Security Policy;
• Approved the 2019 list of graduates, pending completion of requirements;
• Approved the first reading of the certified staff handbook;
• Set breakfast and lunch prices for 2018-19.
