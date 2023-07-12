WAPELLO — The sale of a vacant lot in the Patrick’s Subdivision to a local business owner has been approved by the Wapello City Council, following a pair of public hearings.

The two public hearings were held simultaneously and after there were no comments, City Clerk Mike Delzell reported none had been received at city hall. The council then closed the hearings.

Later in the meeting, the council approved the sale of the lot to Glow Properties, LLC. Owner Danielle Black bought the building at 370 Mulberry last year on a contract with the city. Mayor Brett Shafer said Black was hoping to expand her business with the new acquisition.

He also indicated Black may install a hard-surfaced parking area on the vacant lot. He said that could be tied into an adjacent hard-surfaced area that is part of a new fire station plan, which the city’s fire department has been reviewing for the past several months.

The council approved a resolution agreeing to the sale to Glow Properties and modifying the 2022 contract sale to include the latest transaction.

Under the revised contract, Glow Properties will pay $850 per month during the contract’s first year, beginning Aug. 1; $950 per month during the second year; and $1,050 per month in the third year of the contract period. A $149,000 balloon payment will be due at the end of the third year.

In other financial action, the council approved five resolutions, all transferring money from one city fund to another. Most of the transfers were to cover recurring or routine payments at the start or end of a fiscal year.

Shafer also updated the council on the city’s contract with Shive-Hattery, Inc., Cedar Rapids, the company that is completing the plans for the city’s new fire station.

The original contract included several possible additional activities for the company to complete, and representatives presented a revised contract, the mayor said.

Since the city will either not be doing the additional activities or they have already been covered, the council did not need to act on revising the original contract, Shafer said.

In final action, Shafer said he recently discussed the Dollar General Market grocery store project with attorney Adam Parsons. According to Shafer, Dollar General is renegotiating some details in the land acquisition documents.

However, despite that, there apparently has been some work completed at the former Wapello Sale Barn site that will be the location for the new store, Shafer said.

According to earlier reports, the store was expected to be open by late fall.

