Wapello approves school resource officer

WAPELLO - A glitch in its July 16 agenda kept the Wapello City Council from approving a 28E Agreement with the Wapello School District to create a joint school resource officer (SRO) position, but it was able to correct that issue during a special meeting Thursday.

According to city clerk Mike Delzell, the agreement was approved without any discussion during the brief meeting.

Funding for the position would come from a three-year, $125,000 U.S. Department of Justice COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant and a local match that will be split between the school and the city.

Although the federal funding covers three years of the position, the city and school will be required to maintain the position for a fourth year under their own funding.

Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt had previously reported that under the agreement, 49 percent of the local share would be paid by the school while the city would pick up the remaining 51 percent.

Those percentages would continue into the fourth and any subsequent years the position is maintained, he explained, adding he intended the position to continue indefinitely.