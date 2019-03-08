WAPELLO — Wapello’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget won unanimous final approval from the city council Thursday. The council’s formal approval followed an informal decision it made last month during an unusual Sunday evening special meeting when it decided not to make any budget changes.
During that special Feb. 17 meeting, city officials had reported receiving complaints about the nearly 54-cent increase in the budget’s tax levy over this year’s rate of $12.96 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
At Thursday’s meeting however, Brad Quigley was the only local property owner to attend the public hearing on the budget, and he did not speak during the meeting.
City Clerk Mike Delzell said Quigley had met with him earlier about the budget and local resident and former city council member Alana Poage had also commented on the budget.
“She had no problems with the budget,” Delzell said about Poage.
Quigley said after the meeting that his questions about the budget had been answered after he had talked to Delzell.
According to earlier discussions, the new budget, which will go into effect on July 1, will have a levy of about $13.50 per $1,000 taxable valuation. Projected expenditures in the budget are projected to be $2,410,962 while the total revenue forecast is $2,609,916.
Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt said with the adoption of the new budget he would now begin advertising for the two part-time police officer positions that were included in the spending plan.
“Hopefully we’ll get them hired within the month of March,” he said.
In final action, the council approved the transfer of $15,827 from the city’s Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Briggs Civic Center Fund to cover the cost of a ceiling tile and grid replacement project.
