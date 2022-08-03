Wapello business owner sentenced to six months after failing to file income tax returns

WAPELLO — Bradley Earl Ewart, 51, of Wapello was sentenced to six months in prison Monday for failing to file his income tax returns.

Ewart had pleaded guilty on March 24 to failing to file both his 2016 and 2018 income tax returns.

“Mr. Ewart admitted that he repeatedly failed to file his federal income tax returns the majority of the time his business was in operation,” said Tyler Hatcher, a Special Agent in Charge from IRS Criminal Investigations.

This business was Louisa County Millwright LLC, which Ewart has owned and operated since approximately 2004. Louisa County Millwright specializes in grain elevator work, material handling, steel building installation and fabrication.

During the case, it was discovered that Ewart had failed to file federal income tax returns for the years 2004 to 2014. As part of his guilty plea, Ewart also admitted to knowingly and willfully failing to file tax returns for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Following the guilty plea, the Court imposed a three-month prison sentence on each count, which were to be served consecutively, as well as a $20,000 fine. Additionally, Ewart will also be on supervised release for one year following the completion of his six-month prison term and will still be responsible for paying his tax liability in full.

“Earning prison time and a $20,000 fine for this offense sends a clear message that we all have the responsibility to file accurate returns on time and pay our fair share of taxes,” Hatcher continued.