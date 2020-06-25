Wapello camp pad project tabled to check zoning ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — Up to 30 campsite pads could be constructed on the former Roy El Motel site in Wapello, under a proposal that was presented by local businessman Brad Quigley to the city council Thursday.

The council informally agreed to table any action after officials acknowledged the city’s current zoning ordinance did not appear to address such a request; and council member Kenny Marlette requested a drawing of the proposal.

“I would like to see an overlay,” Marlette said, following a verbal description from Quigley, who said he had not realized the proposal had been placed on the agenda.

According to Quigley’s description, the pads would be 40 feet long and 18 feet wide and spaced five feet apart from each other. They would have sewer, water and electrical hookups.

The pads would apparently run along both arms of the property’s U-shaped entrance, with a building located in the center.

Although his proposal called for 30 camp pads, Quigley said it was more likely that around 22 pads would actually be constructed.

“(I’m) trying to keep more people in the community,” he told the council, explaining upcoming construction projects would attract workers to the area.