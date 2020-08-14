Wapello campground project moves forward after variance is approved

WAPELLO — A campground at the former Roy El Motel property in Wapello is one step closer to construction, following a 2-1 vote of approval for a variance by the Wapello Board of Adjustment Thursday.
Local businessman Brad Quigley had initially presented his proposal to construct the campground at the former motel site to the city council earlier this year. Quigley is converting the motel rooms into apartments that will cater to long-term, traveling contract workers.
He told the council during his earlier presentation the campground would serve a similar purpose and provide an opportunity to grow the community.
The council did not take any action on the request, but did pass it on to city attorney Adam Parsons, who later issued an opinion that Quigley’s proposal needed to go before the board of adjustment for a variance.
According to Quigley, the site is located in a B2 district, which under the city’s zoning ordinance would allow a number of business, including bars, skating rinks, commercial ballfields and other activities, but the ordinance had not specifically mentioned campgrounds as one of those activities, although open-air recreational facilities were listed.
During the variance board meeting, two couples whose property adjoins the motel site, said they opposed the proposal and zoning administrator Brett Shafer said a third adjacent property owner had also email objections.
Mary and Gail McCollum, 204 Roy El Court, said they objected to Quigley’s proposal because they were afraid it would contribute to what they claimed was already an unsightly entrance into town.
“If you drive into town (from the south), it looks bad enough the way it is,” Mary McCollum told the board.
Quigley tried to assure the couple his proposal would not add to any of the area’s unsightliness.
“We’ve invested quite a bit of money to try and get people to stay in the community. We keep it clean and I think it would be an asset to the community,” he replied to the couple.
Katie and Jay Anderson, 98 Surrey Drive, also objected to the proposal, explaining they were worried about their children.
“It gives me the willies,” Katie Anderson said.
Quigley pointed out the original plan had included camp pads on the north side of his property where the Andersons’ property is located, but he had revised the plans and reduced the number of pads down to 14.
All of those would be located on the south side of his property and away from the Andersons, he said.
Shafer said Peggy Stapp, 200 Roy El Court, had submitted an email, which board member Todd Shutt read. In it, Stapp said she was “really not for it,” citing the potential for partying and other disturbances.
“These are good workers,” Quigley said about the individuals he expected to use the facility, explaining most were working long hours, seven days a week and were most interested in being able to complete the job and return home to their families.
After listening to the neighbors and Quigley, board member Jason Delzell and chair Sam Willson voted to approve the variance, while board member Todd Shutt opposed it.
The decision now goes to the city council for final action.
In another decision, the board approved a variance to Adam and Stacy Shutt, 301 South 7th, to build a garage on a reduced setback. That vote was 2-0, with Todd Shutt, who is the father of Adam, abstaining.
