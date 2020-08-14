Wapello campground project moves forward after variance is approved

Mary and Gail McCollum, 204 Roy El Court, said they objected to Quigley’s proposal because they were afraid it would contribute to what they claimed was already an unsightly entrance into town.

“If you drive into town (from the south), it looks bad enough the way it is,” Mary McCollum told the board.

Quigley tried to assure the couple his proposal would not add to any of the area’s unsightliness.

“We’ve invested quite a bit of money to try and get people to stay in the community. We keep it clean and I think it would be an asset to the community,” he replied to the couple.

Katie and Jay Anderson, 98 Surrey Drive, also objected to the proposal, explaining they were worried about their children.

“It gives me the willies,” Katie Anderson said.

Quigley pointed out the original plan had included camp pads on the north side of his property where the Andersons’ property is located, but he had revised the plans and reduced the number of pads down to 14.

All of those would be located on the south side of his property and away from the Andersons, he said.