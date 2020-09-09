Wapello cancels fall burning season for third year

WAPELLO — No fall burning of yard waste will be allowed in Wapello after the city council voted 4-3 during its Thursday meeting not to hold a fall burning season this year. The split decision will mark the third consecutive year of no fall burning in the community.
Under the city’s current ordinance, open burning of yard waste inside the city limits is prohibited unless the council specifically sets a season, which it did for a spring burning season this year.
Council member Kenny Marlette, who voted against allowing a fall burning season this year, explained he was opposed because the city has a fall cleanup crew that drives through the community’s neighborhoods and vacuums up residents’ leaf piles.
“(Residents) have that option in the fall. In the spring we don’t have that option,” he said.
However, council member Brett Shafer indicated he supported fall burning because he saw the restriction as government intervention and suggested residents who opposed burning also had an option.
“As soon as somebody burns next door, I put my windows up,” he said.
Voting for the motion not to allow burning this fall were Marlette, Larry Wagg, Charles Wagg and Gene Arnold. Opposing the motion not to burn were Shafer, Eric Small and Richard Taylor.
A more unified council did approve accepting a $16,500 bid from Iowa River Tree Service, LLC, Columbus Junction, to cut down several dead or dying trees on city property.
According to previous discussions, around 24 trees have been identified for removal. The bid will also include chipping of the trees and stump removal. The city removed 34 trees last year, as emerald ash borer continued to spread in the area.
City clerk Mike Delzell said this year’s removal had a completion deadline of Feb. 21.
Other bids received for the work included: Freers Tree Service, Muscatine, $20,250; Brown Tree Service, Fairfield, $23,600; and Jody’s Tree Service, Mediapolis, $19,955.
In other action, the council approved the July 2020 treasurer’s report and the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Street Finance Report.
The street report showed city expenditures related to the Road Use Tax (RUT) funds and other revenue received by the city in FY 20. According to the report, the city had $481,976 in revenue in FY 20 and $534,555 in expenses. The report showed the beginning balance in the city’s street was $214,500, which dropped to $161,921 at the end of the fiscal year.
Mayor Shawn Maine also reported that public works director Shelly Swafford had resigned and the city was moving forward with accepting applications for the position until Sept. 15.
Maine indicated that he hoped the position would be filled by Oct. 1.
In final action, the council approved the third and final reading of a ordinance amendment that will shorten the time that fireworks will allowed to be discharged in the city.
The revised season will allow discharging of consumer fireworks in the city from July 1 through July 7 and from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3. The new rules also reduce the discharge hours to between noon and 10 p.m., with the hours extended on July 4 to between noon and 11 p.m. The discharge hours on Dec. 31 will also be changed to between noon and 12:30 a.m. on the immediately following day.
The council decided to revise its original ordinance after a group of local citizens complained it provided too long a season.
