Wapello cancels fall burning season for third year

WAPELLO — No fall burning of yard waste will be allowed in Wapello after the city council voted 4-3 during its Thursday meeting not to hold a fall burning season this year. The split decision will mark the third consecutive year of no fall burning in the community.

Under the city’s current ordinance, open burning of yard waste inside the city limits is prohibited unless the council specifically sets a season, which it did for a spring burning season this year.

Council member Kenny Marlette, who voted against allowing a fall burning season this year, explained he was opposed because the city has a fall cleanup crew that drives through the community’s neighborhoods and vacuums up residents’ leaf piles.

“(Residents) have that option in the fall. In the spring we don’t have that option,” he said.

However, council member Brett Shafer indicated he supported fall burning because he saw the restriction as government intervention and suggested residents who opposed burning also had an option.

“As soon as somebody burns next door, I put my windows up,” he said.