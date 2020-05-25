Wapello City Council approves $1 increase in solid waste fee

Later in the meeting the city council approved the amendment.

The second public hearing was to gather comments on the city’s proposed $207,000 loan agreement with State Bank of Wapello to finance the purchase of a new street sweeper.

There were also no comments made during this hearing.

“We have it (and) we’ve used it,” Mayor Shawn Maine reported during the hearing.

Other city officials acknowledged the sweeper had been used and said downtown Second Street looked especially clean.

Later in the meeting the loan agreement with the bank was approved.

In a third decision involving a public hearing, the council set a June 4 date to hold a public hearing to receive comments on a proposed $75,000 loan, which will be used to purchase a 2011 ambulance unit.

The council had agreed to the purchase at an earlier meeting after ambulance officials said the service’s second unit had broken down and it was no longer economically feasible to repair it.