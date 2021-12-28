Wapello City Council approves financial incentives for new Dollar Tree store

WAPELLO — With construction of a new combination Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store already started in Wapello, several resolutions and other actions tied to financial incentives related to that store were approved by the city council on Thursday.
The major action taken by the council was passing a resolution establishing the 2021 Wapello Urban Renewal Area. Establishing an urban renewal area allows communities to provide tax increment financing (TIF) support to developers.
According to a map that accompanied the resolution, the urban renewal area includes all the area within the city lying west of U.S. Highway 61 between 100th Street and Locust Street, with the exception of most of the Industrial Park. The proposed area also includes several blocks east of the highway.
The council approved the resolution following a public hearing where officials said there had been no comments on the proposal. During the public hearing, Wapello School District Superintendent Mike Peterson assured the council the district had no significant concerns with establishing the area.
“I talked with my people in Des Moines and the information I got back was that any impact on property tax owners moving forward will be minimal,” he reported.
Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell also told the council that the city’s planning and zoning commission had met earlier and recommended the council approve the area.
Those reports cleared the way later in the meeting for the council to unanimously approve the resolution establishing the urban renewal area.
Following that decision, the council then approved the first reading of an ordinance that will provide for the division of taxes levied on the property in the urban renewal area.
The council also agreed to waive the second and third readings of the ordinance, allowing it to go into effect immediately.
In the final action dealing with the urban renewal area and the new store construction, the council approved a resolution to hold a Jan. 20 meeting where it is expected to approve a development agreement with United Development Group, LLC, Green Bay, WI.
United Development Group is the company building the new combination store on the site of the former Jack & Jill grocery store.
The development agreement will provide the financial incentives to the company in the form of incremental property tax payments not to exceed $125,000.
In other action, the council set a Dec. 29 special meeting to consider the city’s new ward boundaries. It also approved naming council member Brett Shafer to the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors.
The council also approved the third and final reading of an ordinance establishing the role, composition and duties of the Housing Steering Committee.
In committee and board reports, Shafer indicated the park board would be meeting in a few weeks and would be discussing a possible revision of the city’s North Park development plans.
Mayor Shawn Maine also reported he had recently met with Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston and a county supervisor on ambulance service planning.
Wapello currently operates its own ambulance service and Columbus Junction and the Louisa County Ambulance Service have tentatively agreed to merge into a city-operated service in that area.
Maine said an effort may also be made to establish a city-operated system in Morning Sun, but discussions would likely wait until a new administration takes office next month.
Police chief Ed Parker also reported 210 kids received gifts during his department’s recent Christmas toy collection and distribution drive.