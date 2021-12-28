Wapello City Council approves financial incentives for new Dollar Tree store

WAPELLO — With construction of a new combination Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store already started in Wapello, several resolutions and other actions tied to financial incentives related to that store were approved by the city council on Thursday.

The major action taken by the council was passing a resolution establishing the 2021 Wapello Urban Renewal Area. Establishing an urban renewal area allows communities to provide tax increment financing (TIF) support to developers.

According to a map that accompanied the resolution, the urban renewal area includes all the area within the city lying west of U.S. Highway 61 between 100th Street and Locust Street, with the exception of most of the Industrial Park. The proposed area also includes several blocks east of the highway.

The council approved the resolution following a public hearing where officials said there had been no comments on the proposal. During the public hearing, Wapello School District Superintendent Mike Peterson assured the council the district had no significant concerns with establishing the area.

“I talked with my people in Des Moines and the information I got back was that any impact on property tax owners moving forward will be minimal,” he reported.