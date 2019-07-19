The Wapello City Council should be presented at its Aug. 1 meeting with a proposed letter that could be sent to several property owners seeking support for a possible annexation.
Council member Brett Shafer told the council on Thursday that Louisa Development Group Executive Director Angela Shipley was working on the letter, which if approved by the council, would go to at least four property owners who own property outside the city’s southeast corner.
“She should have a letter drafted Monday or Tuesday,” Shafer said.
According to officials, an annexation of some land into the city is needed because a recent request to develop a county subdivision in the area had been rejected.
That rejection would mean at least three private property owners would not be able to build on their lots because the lots would be too small to comply with county zoning ordinance. The Wapello Development Corporation has title to the other remaining property.
Shafer said if the four owners favor annexation, under state law, it could open the door for the city to annex other property, even if it was involuntary.
“Let’s say all of them are for it, it actually opens another 20 percent anywhere else where maybe it would be opposed,” Shafer said.
City officials said one likely area would be south of the proposed annexation area. A property owner there owns about 10 acres and keeps livestock on the site.
Council member Charles Wagg said if that section was part of the city it would square off the city limits.
“We’d have to grandfather (the livestock) in,” Mayor Shawn Maine said.
The letters will ask the four owners about their support for annexation and their responses will eventually determine if the city moves forward or not.
Maine indicated he felt the four owners had little to gain by opposing annexation.
“If they want to build they (have to be annexed),” he told the council.
In other action, a local couple was successful in getting the city council to close an alley near their home during the Wapello FFA Pro Rodeo on July 19 and 20.
Carol Gillette, 926 Pleasant, said she and her husband Terry endured constant traffic and dust in previous years when the alley remained open.
“It’s so dusty you can’t even stand to be in that house,” she told the council.
Initially council members sounded reluctant to take any action.
“It’s only a weekend,” Shafer told the couple.
Maine also tried to reassure the Gillettes, pointing out the FFA would not be using the alley for its shuttle services between parking areas at the elementary school campus and the rodeo grounds in the city’s North Park.
Eventually however, Carol Gillette’s emotional appeal turned the sentiment and the council unanimously approved the request. Under that decision, the alley section that runs along the Gillettes’ west property line will be closed between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on both July 19 and July 20.
The council also informally agreed not to develop at this time any policy on waiving sewer fees for water used in swimming pools. City clerk Mike Delzell said he had estimated owners might be able to save around $25 for a 12-foot diameter, 3-foot deep pool, but the city would like spend more than that in personal costs to verify and approve pools.
Officials agreed to look into developing a policy next spring before any pools are filled.
