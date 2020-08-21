Wapello City Council declares dog a vicious animal

“I don’t know why Brutus did what he did. He sees (the neighbor) every day,” Shane Lincoln told the council, adding his daughter had found Brutus and several litter mates abandoned in a ditch and had raised the dog since as a pet.

He initially asked the council to allow him an opportunity to have an animal rehabilitator work with the dog instead of ordering it to be euthanized or banned from the city.

Council members said they sympathized with the family, but felt there was little alternative for them.

“We can’t afford to let it happen again,” council member Gene Arnold said.

Police chief Brandon Marquardt agreed and said the city’s ordinance appeared to offer little leeway for the city.

“I think it only give you two options,” he told the council.

The council then voted to classify the dog as a vicious animal and gave Lincoln two weeks to find it a new home outside of Wapello. Officials warned Lincoln the dog would need to be securely confined or restrained during that period or face immediate removal from the city if it was found at large.