Wapello City Council unable to approve agreement with school district for resource officer

WAPELLO — Establishing a joint school resource officer (SRO) between the city of Wapello and the Wapello School Board is on hold, after the city council was only able to complete half the tasks needed for the position during its regular meeting Thursday.

The council approved a request from police chief Brandon Marquardt to accept a $125,000 COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant that will help fund the minimum four-year position during its first three years.

However, the council was unable to approve a 28E agreement between the school district and the city that would guide the administration of the position because it had not been listed as an agenda action item.

The mix-up forced the council to schedule a special July 23 meeting to consider the agreement’s approval. The school board approved the document during its own special meeting on July 14.

Marquardt said the delay should not be a major issue, but he did want to move forward with filling the position. He had previously indicated a current city officer is interested in becoming the SRO, but that would then open a regular officer’s position in the department.