Wapello City Council unable to approve agreement with school district for resource officer

WAPELLO — Establishing a joint school resource officer (SRO) between the city of Wapello and the Wapello School Board is on hold, after the city council was only able to complete half the tasks needed for the position during its regular meeting Thursday.
The council approved a request from police chief Brandon Marquardt to accept a $125,000 COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant that will help fund the minimum four-year position during its first three years.
However, the council was unable to approve a 28E agreement between the school district and the city that would guide the administration of the position because it had not been listed as an agenda action item.
The mix-up forced the council to schedule a special July 23 meeting to consider the agreement’s approval. The school board approved the document during its own special meeting on July 14.
Marquardt said the delay should not be a major issue, but he did want to move forward with filling the position. He had previously indicated a current city officer is interested in becoming the SRO, but that would then open a regular officer’s position in the department.
That would require advertising, interviewing and obtaining council approval; and if the selected candidate was not yet certified, enrollment in the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
Marquardt said the academy starts Aug. 31, which made approval of the 28E agreement a relatively urgent action and led to the council setting the special meeting.
Provisions in the agreement establish the city will pay 51 percent of the local share, which Marquardt estimated would not exceed $87,140 over the first three years. The school district would cover the remaining 49 percent.
Those percentages would carry over into the required fourth year and any subsequent years the position is maintained, although the school board insisted its costs be capped at the current dollar level.
During Thursday’s meeting, city officials did not address how the city would finance its share of the local costs, but during earlier discussions, they had raised the possibility of using Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
In other action, Mayor Shawn Maine reported a local trailer park owner had recently been found in contempt of court for failing to abide with city nuisance regulations.
Maine said Jaime Benitez, Muscatine, who owns the PAWA Trailer Park, was ordered to serve two days of jail, pay around $9,000 in court costs and fines and given 60 days to clean up the park to comply with the city rules.
He said the city would monitor the cleanup and review the situation at the end of the 60-day period.
The council also:
• Approved a final acceptance of the 2018 Combined Sewer Outflow Separation Project and approved a final $3,752 payment to SulzCo, Muscatine, for the work;
• Agreed to install a stop sign at the southwest corner of Roy-El Road and Surrey Drive;
• Approved an $18,788 transfer from the Sewer Fund the Sewer Sinking Fund to cover a bond payment;
• Agreed to drop a request from local businessman Brad Quigley to install camp pads at the former Roy El Motel site, after Quigley failed to provide a plan for the development and an adjacent property owner complained.
In final action, council member Kenny Marlette told a group of concerned citizens that he was developing a proposed reduction in the window that fireworks could be discharged in the city, but needed additional time to complete the proposal.
