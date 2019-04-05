WAPELLO — A Wapello couple who lost their home and most of their belongings to a Dec. 3, 2018 fire should receive the city’s help with cleanup, the city council agreed Thursday.
Under the decision, the city will conduct the cleanup activities at the site and either forward the bill to Alberto and Elvira Villagrana or assess the costs to their property.
According to a previous report of the fire that was posted on the Wapello Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the fire started around 3:10 p.m., apparently in a basement utility room. No one was home at the time, but family members returned to find their house on fire.
Around 40 firefighters from Wapello, Grandview, Morning Sun and Columbus Junction battled the blaze, but the home was extensively damaged.
The Facebook posting also indicated the couple had no insurance, which would have contributed to the later cleanup.
In a March 23 letter to Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine, the Villagranas requested the city’s help.
“We would like to request help to clean up all the debris and clear the yard and any other help that can be provided to us,” they wrote.
At Thursday’s meeting, the couple, speaking through an interpreter, renewed the request and said they hoped to rebuild a house on the site.
“We would like to see another house,” Maine said.
Although the council agreed to provide the city assistance, members agreed city attorney Adam Parsons would be asked to draw up a letter detailing the agreement that both the city and the Villagranas would sign.
Maine indicated that once the letter was signed, the city would seek a contractor to conduct the work.
In other action, the council approved several actions related to a Community Development Block Grant the city has received to complete a sewer improvement project.
Included in the action was adoption of an affirmative action policy, residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan, procurement policy, excessive force policy, equal opportunity policy statement and a code of conduct.
In another public works action, the council approved several temporary and permanent easements with Shawn and Melissa Maine that will allow the city to install a water main along portions of Commerce Drive and 142nd Street.
Maine pointed out the easements will allow the installation of the water line without forcing the city to go underneath 142nd Street.
The council also agreed to set a May 2 public hearing on a proposed budget amendment to the city’s 2018-19 budget. The amendment would add $55,538 in additional revenue to the budget from the sale of a police vehicle and forfeiture money, grants for a basketball court and an increase in local option sales tax.
An additional $80,649 in expenses related to a new police squad car, costs to send an officer to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, police station remodel costs, construction of the basketball court in the north park, ceiling tile replacement work at the Briggs Civic Center and an increase in the city’s jail payments are included in the amendment.
A $25,111 decrease in the city budget’s ending fund balance is projected from the amendment.
The council also approved several board appointments proposed by Maine.
In final action, the council agreed to hold the city-wide cleanup in the south end on Thursday, May 23; and in the north end on Friday, May 24.
