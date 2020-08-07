Wapello considers shortening consumer firework season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — A shorter fireworks season in Wapello would be set under an ordinance amendment that passed its first reading by the city council on Thursday.

According to the amendment, which must pass two more readings to go into effect, the discharging of consumer fireworks in the city would only be allowed from July 1 through July 7 and from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.

Currently, fireworks can be used from June 1 through July 8 and Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.

The amendment would also reduce the discharge hours to between noon and 10 p.m., with the hour extended on July 4 to between noon and 11 p.m. The discharge hours on Dec. 31 would also be changed to between noon and 12:30 a.m. on the immediately following day.

Under the current ordinance, fireworks are allowed to be discharged between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. throughout the season, except on July 4 when they can be used between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. and Dec. 31 when consumers can also begin using them at 9 a.m. and continue until 12:30 a.m. the immediately following day.

In addition, the current ordinance allows the use of fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding July 4 and Dec. 31.