Wapello council approves burning season

WAPELLO - History is known to repeat itself. The Wapello City Council discovered when it held a discussion on a spring burning season during its regular meeting on Thursday how true that old saying is, only this time there was a twist to the history.

For the second year in a row, the council had to revisit a 3-3 decision, with one council member absent, from a meeting two weeks earlier. That earlier decision on March 18 had thwarted an effort to hold a spring yard waste burning season; and just as in 2020, after reconsidering the tied vote, this time with a full council, a burning season was approved.

Under the approved motion, the spring burning season will begin April 2 and extend through May 8. As in previous burning seasons, burning will be prohibited between sunset and sunrise and on Sundays.

Another piece of history was repeated on Thursday when local resident Joni Allen attended the meeting and lobbied the council to reverse its earlier decision. Allen had also attended the council’s meeting in 2020, which had followed the meeting where the council’s 3-3 decision had initially curtailed any spring burning in that year.