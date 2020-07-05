Wapello council considering amendment to firework ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — The tradition of shooting fireworks off during the Fourth of July season is apparently going well in Wapello, but Dayna Kinsey, 419 S. Fourth, told the Wapello City Council Thursday that may not be such a good thing.

She said the city’s ordinance allows the practice to go on for so long it has created a major headache in her neighborhood.

“I am here asking you to reconsider how long you allow fireworks in the city limits,” she said.

According to Kinsey, fireworks discharges in her neighborhood have become so loud and disruptive they have shaken her house and frightened her small dog that has epilepsy.

“I like a good fireworks show and I don’t mind firecrackers, (but) when they are doing the "sonic booms" that make my whole house rattle and the windows shake, that’s when I say enough,” she said.

The current city ordinance follows state law and allows any person to use or explode consumer fireworks between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 1 through July 8; and from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.

The use of fireworks is extended to 11 p.m. on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following that holiday, as well as Dec. 31. Fireworks can also be used until 12:30 a.m. on New Years Day.