Wapello council considers funding for new fire station

“It would be nice to take that money we are now getting and put it somewhere, instead of just kind of floating out there in space,” Mayor Shawn Maine said about the new revenue.

Maine said other departments also had suggestions for the money, so until more details on the fire station or other projects were available, parking the money in that account made sense.

The rest of the council agreed and approved the transfer, retroactively beginning on Aug. 27.

Later in the meeting, fire chief Damon Moore said fire department officials had started meeting with design engineers to begin developing revised cost estimates and other details for the station.

He also suggested the station could possibly be constructed in phases, which would spread the cost out. He also pointed out the LOST revenue opened other bonding and funding opportunities.

“We’ll get our committees going again,” he told the council.

Another costly issue, repainting of the city’s water tower, was also discussed by the council.

Dave Watkins, a representative for Maquire Iron, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD., presented the council with an inspection report and $251,750 cost estimate for painting the interior and exterior of the tower.