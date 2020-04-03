Wapello council deals with ordinance offender

“Today was trash day and see the garbage cans. They are still there,” he told the council, adding he was going to continue to monitor the site to see how long the garbage remained.

Maine said he had talked earlier in the day to Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt about the situation and they had agreed Benitez was not following through with Huddle’s order to comply with city codes.

“(Benitez) is under directions to keep this clean and up to city standards and I’m sorry, but I don’t think this is our standards,” Maine said.

Marquardt, who attended the council meeting, agreed and indicated he felt Benitez was violating the court’s order and could be facing jail.

“It’s Mr. Benitez’s responsibility,” Marquardt said, adding he was unsure how long Huddle’s order allowed Benitez to bring the property into compliance.

Maine said he would refer the matter to the city attorney and anticipated a letter would be sent to Benitez to meet the city’s standards for the trailer park or face new charges. He indicated Benitez would have a 30-day deadline on the issue.