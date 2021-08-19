Wapello council discusses water expansion project

WAPELLO — Wapello and other communities in Louisa County, as well as the Louisa-Muscatine School District and likely a number of rural residents, would benefit from a proposed water system expansion proposal that would bring water from the city of Muscatine into the county, Wapello city officials were told during the City Council’s rescheduled meeting on Wednesday.
Louisa Development Group Executive Director Cole Smith and Louisa County Supervisor and LDG Board Member Brad Quigley updated the council, providing details of the proposal.
They said that Muscatine Power and Water, a city-owned utility that in addition to providing water to 9,500 homes and businesses also supplies electrical power, internet and telephone services, would be the expanded service’s main water supplier.
Quigley suggested the service expansion into Louisa County could provide a community water source for Letts, allow Grandview to update its water system and provide Wapello with an alternative to a total renovation or reconstruction of its antiquated water plant.
He also said the extended line would provide a dependable, safe water supply for the L-M school.
Quigley said the latest proposal no longer carried the tag or a rural water system.
“This is not a rural water system," he said. "It’s a Louisa County water system."
Quigley said there were several advantages to that. Water quality would improve, there would be less expense for Wapello, rural fire hydrants would be installed and the system would provide the county with a business relocation advantage.
Focusing on Wapello, the two said the city would be able to purchase water at a wholesale rate and then resell the water to its customers, possibly at a lower rate than it currently charges and still generate more revenue.
Quigley also said grant funding could possibly help pay for a substantial portion of the extension’s estimated $6.5 million cost, with Wapello facing little or none of that expense.
Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine said until costs were more set, he was not taking any position.
“We have drinkable water now,” he said.
Smith said the MPW Board of Trustees would meet later this month and more information would likely come out of that meeting.
In other action, the Wapello council agreed to purchase a camera system that will allow livestreaming of City Council meetings. Local technology provider Austin Newton estimated the cost of the equipment and installation would not exceed $4,038.
No installation date was announced.
Maine also provided an update to the council on a proposal to identify emergency medical services in the county as essential services, which, if voters agree, would provide a dedicated property tax levy to support the service.
Initially, the county board of supervisors had been looking at a county-operated system, but Maine said the latest discussions now centered on municipal systems similar to the Wapello Community Ambulance Service.
Maine said he would attend the Aug. 25 Columbus Junction City Council meeting to explain how the WCAS operates.
In the meantime, officials said they were concerned about the increased calls of service the WCAS was receiving from outside the city limits.
According to WCAS Assistant Director Jason Griffin, of the 42 calls so far this month, 15 had been outside of the service’s normal operating district.