Wapello council discusses water expansion project

Quigley said there were several advantages to that. Water quality would improve, there would be less expense for Wapello, rural fire hydrants would be installed and the system would provide the county with a business relocation advantage.

Focusing on Wapello, the two said the city would be able to purchase water at a wholesale rate and then resell the water to its customers, possibly at a lower rate than it currently charges and still generate more revenue.

Quigley also said grant funding could possibly help pay for a substantial portion of the extension’s estimated $6.5 million cost, with Wapello facing little or none of that expense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine said until costs were more set, he was not taking any position.

“We have drinkable water now,” he said.

Smith said the MPW Board of Trustees would meet later this month and more information would likely come out of that meeting.

In other action, the Wapello council agreed to purchase a camera system that will allow livestreaming of City Council meetings. Local technology provider Austin Newton estimated the cost of the equipment and installation would not exceed $4,038.

No installation date was announced.