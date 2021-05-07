Wapello council focus turns to water tower repairs

According to the discussion during the council’s April 15 meeting, when the first readings of both amendments were approved, the city’s current sewer rate is 220% of the water rate.

However, city officials said the sewer rate currently does not need to be raised, so the amendment would actually drop the sewer rate to 170% of the water rate.

Both readings were unanimously approved by the council, which must still approve third and final readings of each amendment before they go into effect.

Meanwhile, in the fourth decision involving the water tower repainting project, the council approved a true blue main color for the tower, with lettering on the tower in lemon yellow, the general colors of the Wapello School District.

The lettering would include “Wapello”, in 48-inch high letters; with “Capital of the World” in 23-inch letters in two lines beneath.

A second reading of an amendment relating to the city’s solid waste control was also approved. The amendment would prohibit burning of yard waste from May to March. Burning would be allowed in April, with some restrictions. That amendment was the result of past efforts by the city council to allow a spring burning season.

In other action, the council: