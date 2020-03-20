Wapello council reconsiders spring burn ban

“I say open it up year around,” he said.

City clerk Mike Delzell reported local resident Jim Mitchell had contacted city hall to support the continued burning ban, explaining his wife had asthma.

Shafer acknowledged the health concerns, but wondered how the city should respond when people’s rights clashed.

“Where do we draw the line?” he asked.

Eventually he proposed setting a spring burning season that would extend from March 20 to May 31, with no burning between sunset and sunrise or on Sundays.

That prompted council member Charles Wagg to ask why the season was being extended to May 31 when at the March 4 meeting the proposal called for the season to end April 27. Council member Eric Small pointed out the earlier motion had failed on a tie vote, although if Shafer had been at the meeting it likely would have passed and residents would have already had around three weeks to burn.

The vote was eventually taken and Shafer, Small, Richard Taylor and Kenny Marlette all voted in favor; while Wagg and Gene Arnold opposed it. Larry Wagg, who had opposed the proposed during the March 4 vote was absent from Thursday’s meeting.