Wapello council rejects spring burning season

WAPELLO — A spring burning season for yard waste failed to pass the Wapello City Council during its regular meeting Thursday because of a tie vote.

City clerk Mike Delzell reported that council member Eric Small initially moved to allow residents to burn yard waste between March 6 and May 2 and council member Kenny Marlette seconded the motion.

In addition to setting the dates, Small’s motion would have also limited burning to between sunrise and sunset, with no burning allowed on Sunday.

However, when the vote was taken on the measure, Small and Marlette were only joined by council member Richard Taylor in favor, Council members Larry Wagg, Charles Wagg and Gene Arnold opposed.

Council member Brett Shafer was absent from the meeting, which meant the motion failed because of the tie vote. Delzell said the proposal could be considered again whenever the full council is present.

Delzell also reported that city officials told the council that three trailers were removed last week from the PAWA Trailer Park. According to past discussions, city inspectors determined the trailers were no longer habitable and had ordered park owner Jaime Benitez, Muscatine, to remove them.