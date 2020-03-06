Wapello council rejects spring burning season

WAPELLO — A spring burning season for yard waste failed to pass the Wapello City Council during its regular meeting Thursday because of a tie vote.
City clerk Mike Delzell reported that council member Eric Small initially moved to allow residents to burn yard waste between March 6 and May 2 and council member Kenny Marlette seconded the motion.
In addition to setting the dates, Small’s motion would have also limited burning to between sunrise and sunset, with no burning allowed on Sunday.
However, when the vote was taken on the measure, Small and Marlette were only joined by council member Richard Taylor in favor, Council members Larry Wagg, Charles Wagg and Gene Arnold opposed.
Council member Brett Shafer was absent from the meeting, which meant the motion failed because of the tie vote. Delzell said the proposal could be considered again whenever the full council is present.
You have free articles remaining.
Delzell also reported that city officials told the council that three trailers were removed last week from the PAWA Trailer Park. According to past discussions, city inspectors determined the trailers were no longer habitable and had ordered park owner Jaime Benitez, Muscatine, to remove them.
After Benitez failed to meet the city’s deadline, a contractor was hired to demolish and remove the units. At about the same time, Benitez was cited for 30 counts of maintaining a dangerous building.
Delzell said he had received an email earlier this week indicating Benitez had pleaded guilty to the citation and had been fined $200. In addition, Delzell said the email indicated Benitez had been assessed court costs and ordered to pay restitution for the demolition costs.
In other action, Delzell said the council briefly discussed options for a voter referendum later this year to establish a hotel-motel tax in the community.
Delzell said the city council directed him to contact county election officials to determine if the city could hold the referendum during the November general election.
If that is not an option, the council had also previously discussed a special election. However, Delzell indicated the council would delay any further discussion on that option until he reported back on the possibility of including the referendum on the general election ballot.
In final action, the council approved a $130,190 bid from Holmes Concrete, Wapello, to pave Franklin Street from S. Water to 2nd Street. Delzell said no date has been set for the work, which would need to be coordinated with the Louisa County Engineer’s Office and United Contractors, Johnston, the company constructing the replacement County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello.