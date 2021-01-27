Wapello Council supports new business in town

WAPELLO — A new building that would house a massage/acupuncture business could be located on a vacant, city-owned lot in Wapello’s downtown.

This comes after a local businesswoman’s proposal to move her business to the proposed building won the unanimous support of the city council during a special meeting Tuesday.

Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell reported the council accepted the proposal presented by Danielle Black after listening to her plan and another offered by Blaine Doppler.

Black currently operates her massage/acupuncture business out of a small room in another downtown business and proposed constructing a 2,000 sq. ft. building on the vacant lot at 308 N. 2nd Street and adding several staff, Delzell said.

He said Doppler proposed constructing an investment retail building, but did not have any specific business ready to move into the building. In both Doppler and Black’s proposals, a state grant program, the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program, which is administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), would be used to provide financial assistance to construct the building.