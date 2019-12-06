WAPELLO — A change in operating hours for ATV/UTV units is one of the major revisions included in a rewrite of the Wapello ordinance presented to the city council Thursday.
Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt said city attorney Adam Parsons made some revisions to an earlier draft.
The city council originally sought to match a change Louisa County made for units running on the rural secondary road system.
The county’s action changed the hours from sunrise to sunset to 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Marquardt said the city’s revision match that.
“It’s going to be identical to every place in the county except Grandview, which allows the units to operate until midnight,” Marquardt told the council.
He also reported the revision included several other changes that he said “cleaned up” conflicting language or that had not been modified, despite council actions approving the changes.
City clerk Mike Delzell said he would develop an ordinance adoption resolution to for the council’s action at its Dec. 19 meeting. Three readings must be approved before the new rules become effective, although the last two readings can be waived.
The council also agreed to move forward with a request to the Iowa Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit on U.S. Highway 61 through Wapello.
City officials are anxious to see the 55-mph speed zone at the city’s south entrance reduced. Delzell said the only school crossing point across the highway is near the former Roy-El Motel and the speed limit there is still 45 mph.
Officials indicated they would like to see a 45-mph zone established near the city’s south city limits, several hundred feet south of where the zone currently begins.
Delzell said he had talked with the county engineer’s office and had been given contact information for the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), which controls the speed limits on the roadway.
Delzell said the engineer’s office had reported the DOT would likely assign the request to a safety committee for review. Delzell said the engineer’s office had suggested installing digital speed limit signs because they appear to be effective in reducing speeds.
Mayor-pro tem Brett Shafer thought those signs might be a good idea.
“At least coming in (from the south),” he said.
The council also:
Accepted a $6,100 quote from Brown Tree Service, Fairfield, to grind out stumps and clean up dirt as part of its tree removal services it started on Thursday. The tree service provided the low bid of $12,950 in September to remove around 35 dead or dying trees on city property throughout the city, but that bid did not include grinding or other work;
Approved a $150,679 request from the fire department to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units, using a combination of federal and local funds.
In final action, the council approved the first reading of a zoning change from Business 2 to Industrial I, which would allow the Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative, Wilton, to move forward with its plans for redeveloping the former DOT maintenance yard.
According to a proposed plan, the facility will include a new building, outdoor storage area, storm water retention site and other features. Dave Mohr, division manager of business development, said work is expected to begin this spring.
