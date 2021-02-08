Wapello developing plans for new fire station

Those bonds were retired late last year by Louisa County, which will now allow the city to apply the half-cent to other projects, such as the phased fire station construction.

“We’re hoping the phases will work out with the half of percent of LOST (and) we can kind of build it up and use it and keep moving forward without maybe biting it all off in one chunk,” he said.

He indicated Phase 1 would provide enough preliminary information to allow more discussion, which could then ultimately lead to a final decision on whether or not to proceed with the final planning phase and construction.

Council member Brett Shafer agreed a phased project offered the best opportunity for the city to eventually build a new station.

“There is no way to get it all done at once,” he said, recalling an earlier bond referendum that was defeated by local residents.

Fire chief Damon Moore agreed and said the scope of services would provide everything needed to determine if construction would be feasible.

“It will be the whole kit and caboodle and we will be able to see what fits into our budget and break it down into phases,” he told the council.