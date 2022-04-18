Wapello discusses how to use federal COVID-19 relief funds

WAPELLO — Thirty potential uses for an estimated $700,000 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds have been identified through a survey completed by the Wapello School District’s certified staff.

At the school board’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, board members agreed the school should continue to investigate several of the ideas. They also decided the remainder of the list was extensive enough to require a special April 26 meeting to decide how the funding should be split among all of the proposed uses.

The survey was suggested during a recent board meeting, and Superintendent Mike Peterson said the response from the staff had been good.

Peterson said the district’s leadership team had taken the list and identified several priorities, although he emphasized that did not mean the remainder were unimportant. He also stressed the priorities had been arranged alphabetically.

One proposal was upgrading of the school’s current camera system. Board member Brandon Marquardt, chief deputy for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, said those upgrades could help with identifying illegal or other problematic activities and behavior. A proposal to install vaping detectors at the high school was also a priority and could be incorporated into the camera upgrades, Peterson said.

Other priorities included acquiring and installing a computer monitoring program; hiring several new positions, including elementary counselor, elementary interventionist and substitute help for the elementary and secondary; creating an outdoor classroom/seating area; and purchasing playground equipment.

Board members indicated support for most of the priorities but quickly focused on the substitute, interventionist and counselor positions as especially vital.

Board member Matt Smith said he would like to know what neighboring districts were paying for those positions. Peterson said he would obtain that information.

Other proposals on the list included installing air conditioning units, junior high P.E. equipment; electrical upgrades, nursing supplies, online science and typing programs; industrial tech laptops and others.

Peterson indicated he would continue to gather pricing and other information and would present it at the special meeting.

2022-23 budget OK'd

The board also approved the district’s 2022-23 certified budget following a public hearing that drew no comments.

The budget calls for Total Expenditures and Other Uses of $11,343,241, while anticipated Total Revenue and Other Sources of $9,947,068.

The Beginning Fund Balance of $3,749,287 is expected to fall to an Ending Balance $2,353,114.

District business manager Eric Small said the proposed rate of just under $12.99 per $1,000 taxable valuation would be over 22 cents below the current rate.

In a related action involving next year’s spending, the board also approved a 2022-23 settlement with the Wapello Education Association (WEA). The agreement, which the WEA had already approved, includes a $900 increase in the district’s current base salary of $30,177.

Other provisions in the settlement include a two-year contract with 190 teacher days and several master contract language modifications.

The 190 teacher contact days will require a calendar modification and the board agreed to hold a public hearing on that revision on May 11. Peterson said the final two days, which were teacher service days would be cut. That will not affect student contact days, which means the last day of classes will remain May 24.

Other action

The board also:

Approved a trip request to New York City for the district’s speech and drama students.

Approved purchasing a Social-Emotional Learning Curricula.

Approved a new nine-plan insurance program and dropped a two-tier employee insurance provision.

Expressed support for officially recognizing girls wrestling.

