Wapello discusses motto for water tower

WAPELLO -- An earlier decision by the Wapello City Council to use a two-line water tower motto that dates to World War II is still the council’s preferred choice, the council agreed during its regular meeting on Thursday.

The water tower is scheduled to undergo maintenance, including repainting, this year and as part of that project, a new motto was included in the $192,000 cost.

At a May 6 meeting, the council had agreed to have the 48-inch yellow lettering on the motto’s top line read “Wapello”, while the 23-inch letter on the second line would read “Capital of the World.”

However, when the council held its second meeting of the month on May 20, council member Brett Shafer reported he had received comments from a couple of local residents wondering where the motto had originated.

During the discussion about the motto at that meeting, officials indicated it was apparently tied to local soldiers during World War II. There were few details on the motto’s origin presented during that meeting though, which prompted some council members to question if the motto needed to be changed.

Mayor Shawn Maine added some additional points to the World War II story during Thursday’s meeting that convinced the council to keep the motto.