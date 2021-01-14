Wapello district uniform color policy revised

WAPELLO — On a 4-1 vote during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, the Wapello School Board agreed to revise the district’s athletic and other extracurricular uniform color policy.

Under the new policy, all uniforms will incorporate the school’s colors of royal blue and gold, using specific PMS (Pantone Matching System) numbers to ensure the colors are standard for all uniforms.

The policy will require uniforms to comply with any mandated colors, such as the white home basketball uniforms required by National Sports Federation rules, but neutral colors will be allowed for the background color of non-mandated uniforms.

However, if a neutral color is used, all lettering and numbers must be in the school colors.

All uniform purchases will continue to require approval from both the athletic director and the superintendent.

The uniform issue developed last month after the board was told new girls and boys basketball uniforms that incorporated a dark base color had been purchased by the teams following a fundraising drive.

Those uniforms apparently violated the school’s original policy, which had stipulated uniforms were to be royal blue and gold.