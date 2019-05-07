WAPELLO — There has finally been a resolution over a fencing dispute that erupted between neighbors and eventually ended up before the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, supervisor Chris Ball reported to the rest of the board Tuesday.
Ball said Mike and Wendy Harbison had completed a fence between their property along U.S. Highway 61 and neighboring farmland about four miles east of Morning Sun.
During a supervisors meeting last July, Mike Bryant, trustee for Baird Trust Company and Bryant Farm Partnership, owners of the neighboring property, together with Charles and Jim Pilling, who farm the surrounding ground around the Harbison residence, met with the supervisors to request a finding of fact from the board.
The three explained their request was tied to the Harbisons' failure to control their goats, which were trespassing onto the neighboring ground and causing crop damage.
The supervisors approved the request, and Ball later reported the Harbisons had started to build a fence around their property. However that effort apparently stalled and last month the supervisors issued a letter to the couple explaining if the fence was not completed within two weeks the county would hire a fencing contractor to complete the work.
During the supervisors’ meetings reports at Tuesday’s board meeting, Ball said he had received word the night before that the Harbison fence had been completed.
“I talked to (Louisa County Attorney) Adam Parsons about it, grabbed a trustee to view the fence and give it their stamp of approval; so that’s behind us,” he said.
In his report to the board, supervisor Randy Griffin said 10 applications had been received for the vacant emergency management director’s position with the Louisa County Emergency Management Agency.
Griffin said interviewing would begin today, and he was hopeful a final selection would be made by Friday.
During his report, supervisor chair Brad Quigley said he had attended the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. He said the commission was making progress in developing a draft solar energy amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance.
He said the commission will be meeting again next week to discuss definitions for the amendment and could finish the draft shortly after that.
Two separate solar energy development companies are currently investigating Louisa County for possible solar farm sites.
In other action, the board:
• Met with Mary Beth Sanchez and John Dunnegan of J&S Electronics, Burlington, to discuss the company’s performance in providing the county’s IT service.
• Met with John Torbert, Iowa Drainage District Association executive director, for his annual report on drainage issues.
• Approved the transfer of $324,935 from the county’s Local Option Sales Tax fund to Debt Service to pay the county bond payment for construction of the new jail.
• Approved the contract with the Wapello Community Ambulance Service for FY 20.
• Finalized the abatement of $115 in taxes for a mobile home that no longer exists.
• Met with county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt for their weekly secondary roads report. Roehl said work on the replacement Highway 99 bridge at Wapello was progressing with work on several piers moving forward.
• Approved $262,961 in claims.
The board also met with Brian Hall and Bob Shafer, members of the Lake Odessa Amateur Radio Club, to discuss the club’s continuing efforts to organize itself and develop the capability of providing emergency communication services in the county.
