Wapello firefighters spend days ensuring grain building safety

WAPELLO — The Wapello Fire Department reports having to extinguish a fire inside of a flat grain storage building at Farmers Elevator and Exchange on Dec. 29, 2020, then having to return several times over New Year’s weekend as the fire rekindled.
According to a press release, at about 12:50 p.m. Dec. 29, Wapello Fire and Rescue was called to the building. On arrival, the crews discovered heavy smoke and visible flames on the west side of a large pile of corn. The storage building the blaze was in was about 140 feet by 200 feet, constructed of concrete and steel and contained about 350,000 bushels of corn. Crews quickly suppressed the visible flames and began a detailed evaluation to determine the extent of the fire spread and to formulate a plan for managing the incident.
During the investigation, additional fire was discovered close to the east end of the building. Crews could only access the fire by using an elevated catwalk about 50 feet up. The access was further complicated by snow and freezing rain. The Morning Sun Fire Department was called for mutual assistance. Fire crews managed to cool the surface of the pile to below the ambient temperature of the building, but because of the depth of the corn, firefighters quickly determined the corn would have to be removed from the building to completely extinguish the fire. Farmers Elevator and Exchange management made the decision to mobilize Gregerson Salvage Inc. of Waubay, S.D. to assist with grain removal and salvage.
Fire crews returned as needed to extinguish flames throughout the following days and maintained a presence on scene for a large portion of the removal process. The salvage crew arrived on Jan. 1. Fire crews remained on scene through the night and returned to base at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Damage estimates are not available at this time. From the fire department, 18 firefighters responded and worked a total of 188 man-hours throughout the event. No injuries were reported. The department maintained enough reserve staffing to provide uninterrupted coverage for other incidents that occurred, including a car accident and multiple medical emergencies.