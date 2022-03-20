Wapello gives owner of derelict building more time to fix it

WAPELLO — Wapello building owner Dean Jensen will have until March 21 to provide the city with documentation that a contractor has been hired to repair a set of downtown Wapello buildings the city has declared nuisances, a split city council agreed Thursday on a 5-1 vote.

Council members had initially considered if they wanted to immediately move forward with prosecuting the Letts property owner for failing to repair the buildings at 308-310 and 312 Van Buren but opted for the extra time after council member Brett Shafer said he had located a contractor willing to work on the buildings.

According to previous reports, several bricks fell off the front of the buildings last July, forcing the city to order them vacated and a portion of the street and sidewalk in front of the buildings closed off. Jensen was eventually notified he had 90 days to repair the facades or demolish the buildings.

Both the city and Jensen later had the buildings inspected, but after city officials agreed Jensen had failed to make any progress, the City Council set an ultimatum at its Feb. 17 meeting.

The council decided it would agree at its March 3 meeting to either pursue charges against Jensen, his business or both. Jensen attended the March 3 meeting and insisted he had been trying to arrange for engineers and contractors to provide him with plans and costs estimates but had not been able to finalize any action until shortly before that meeting.

After hearing Jensen's side of the story, the council agreed to give him until March 17 to come up with contractor quotes and a final decision on the buildings’ fate.

Although Jensen failed to provide that at Thursday’s meeting, a majority of the council agreed to extend the deadline to Monday after Shafer said he had located a contractor to work on the buildings.

Shafer provided Jensen with the contractor’s name, although the council later agreed Jensen could use any reputable contractor.

In addition to using a reputable contractor, the council required Jensen to provide the city with a signed contract and documentation that the contractor had been provided a 20% down payment on the work.

Council member Jason Marshall was the lone dissenter, explaining he felt the council should move forward with prosecuting Jensen since he had failed to complete any repairs during the 90-day grace period provided by the ordinance.

Jensen’s prosecution will automatically go into effect if he fails to provide the required documentation on Monday, the council included in its action.

In other action, the council:

• Held a public hearing on its proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget and later approved the spending plan.

• Agreed to hire Sarah Chaney as the temporary seasonal pool manager.

• Approved an amended 28E agreement as part of the planned April 1 merger of the city’s police department with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

• Reviewed options for using state and local funds provided through the American Rescue Plan.

• Reviewed possible street improvement projects.

The council also reviewed an engineering study on the city’s water plant improvement needs. The city’s water treatment plant has a number of needs and the estimated cost to build a new plant is around $3.3 million, according to the study.

Louisa County officials are also pursuing a proposal to extend a water supply line from Muscatine Power and Water facilities into Louisa County. That line could provide water to Wapello, Letts, Grandview and the Louisa-Muscatine School District.

The city officials said they would continue to review both options.

