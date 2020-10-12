Wapello honors "second mother" with daylong benefit

WAPELLO — About 10 years ago Shelley Singleton was a driving force in the start of the yearly Walk the Block event to benefit cancer patients. This year the City of Wapello rallied around Singleton as she was recovering from recent surgery to remove cancerous tumors from her brain.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, hundreds of people turned out to benefit the woman many in town know as a second mother. There were plenty of activities for the whole family. While the Walk the Block event proceeded as normal, this year the event adopted a new name – Shelley Singleton Day. Mayor Shawn Maine said Singleton always organized the Walk the Block event, and this year was not an exception, only the focus changed.
“When we — and I say we being myself and group of citizens, mostly business owners — found out that she was ill we all rallied around and asked other citizens for their input and they all showed up and we decided to make it a bigger event. There were more kids games, a car show, food vendors,” Maine said.
Singleton was able to come to the event but remained in a car due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. She was unable to be reached for comment, as she is in rehab at the University of Iowa.
Maine had made a proclamation the previous Thursday evening, Oct. 8, naming it Shelley Singleton Day. Singleton, who works as the manager of the Wapello Casey’s, is well known throughout the community as someone who helps her neighbors whenever it is needed. There are plenty of stories about her learning of a child who is sick and taking time out of her day to visit.
Joni Simmons, Singleton’s partner in a series of non-profit resale shops in Wapello, said Singleton had already planned the 2020 Walk the Block event and there was little for anyone else to do. While the duo tries to do something every spring and fall to benefit a range of charities, the spring event this year had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. Singleton was diagnosed with the tumors about a month before the event and the surgery quickly followed. As Singleton was recovering, Simmons called a meeting to see if the event should go on as planned.
“Shelley wanted this to happen, so we decided we would make this happen,” Simmons said.
Over the weekend, the children enjoyed games, a haunted house, food vendors, a car show and plenty of fun for all. Simmons said even during previous events, Singleton did not want to be photographed, feeling the point of the events was the children. This time she was photographed accepting a certificate naming Shelley Singleton Day.
Simmons remembers Singleton worked to start the Walk the Block event and the resale stores in honor of Simmons’ late daughter, Nicole Simmons, who had died at age 15 of cancer. Originally the money went to such organizations as the Make a Wish Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House, or the Children’s Cancer Connection. For the last few years, the benefits have gone to help people in the community.
Wapello has a long history of aiding its residents in need. In fact, Simmons said, there is another benefit being held this weekend for a resident with cancer. She said local media was not informed of Singleton’s benefit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was hoped the celebration could remain local.
The Wapello Police Department had originally begun a fund at the Wapello State Bank to raise money to help Singleton offset medical expenses. People still wishing to donate to help Singleton can do so at the bank.
