Wapello honors "second mother" with daylong benefit

WAPELLO — About 10 years ago Shelley Singleton was a driving force in the start of the yearly Walk the Block event to benefit cancer patients. This year the City of Wapello rallied around Singleton as she was recovering from recent surgery to remove cancerous tumors from her brain.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, hundreds of people turned out to benefit the woman many in town know as a second mother. There were plenty of activities for the whole family. While the Walk the Block event proceeded as normal, this year the event adopted a new name – Shelley Singleton Day. Mayor Shawn Maine said Singleton always organized the Walk the Block event, and this year was not an exception, only the focus changed.

“When we — and I say we being myself and group of citizens, mostly business owners — found out that she was ill we all rallied around and asked other citizens for their input and they all showed up and we decided to make it a bigger event. There were more kids games, a car show, food vendors,” Maine said.

Singleton was able to come to the event but remained in a car due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. She was unable to be reached for comment, as she is in rehab at the University of Iowa.