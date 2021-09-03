Wapello learns building owner has made no repairs

Maine said the company was planning to build a new addition to its current facility.

The council also agreed to install a handicap sign in front of 219 N. Second St. and a stop sign on the northeast corner of Buchanan Avenue and K Avenue.

In other reports, Parker told the council that Officer Gunner Haffer and Reserve Officer Justin Walker stopped a vehicle on Aug. 27 and a search uncovered drugs and a stolen firearm. Three individuals in the car were arrested, he said.

Parker also reported he had recently attended an Iowa State Association of Counties’ seminar dealing with law enforcement interactions involving people with mental health issues.

Over 40 applications have also been received for a job opening in the department, Parker told the council. He said testing for the applicants was expected to begin on Saturday and around 13 had confirmed they would attend.

Although the department remains below its normal staff level, Parker said officers were covering shifts by working overtime and also receiving assistance from the county sheriff’s office.

However that office is also short-handed and Parker said Wapello officers were returning the favor by assisting the county whenever possible.