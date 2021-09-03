Wapello learns building owner has made no repairs

WAPELLO — The Wapello City Council learned Thursday during its regular meeting that a Letts man, who owns several buildings identified by city officials as dangerous, could be facing new criminal charges for failing to start repair work.
Wapello Police Chief Ed Parker reported Dean Jensen had not started any repair work on a pair of buildings on Van Buren Street during the 10-day window allowed by the city’s dangerous building ordinance.
The two buildings were identified as dangerous and ordered vacated in mid-July after several bricks reportedly fell from the front. City officials later reported an inspection by a structural engineer indicated the building fronts were in danger of possible collapse.
After Parker said Thursday that Jensen had not started making any repairs, Mayor Shawn Maine indicated the news did not surprise him and told Parker to refer the case to city attorney Adam Parsons for prosecution.
Jensen is already facing criminal charges related to two other dangerous building citations. Parker told the council that court hearings or other action were scheduled for Sept. 8 on those citations.
In other action, the council agreed to schedule a Sept. 16 public hearing to receive comments on a proposed development agreement and tax increment rebate authorization with Superior Tooling, Inc.
Maine said the company was planning to build a new addition to its current facility.
The council also agreed to install a handicap sign in front of 219 N. Second St. and a stop sign on the northeast corner of Buchanan Avenue and K Avenue.
In other reports, Parker told the council that Officer Gunner Haffer and Reserve Officer Justin Walker stopped a vehicle on Aug. 27 and a search uncovered drugs and a stolen firearm. Three individuals in the car were arrested, he said.
Parker also reported he had recently attended an Iowa State Association of Counties’ seminar dealing with law enforcement interactions involving people with mental health issues.
Over 40 applications have also been received for a job opening in the department, Parker told the council. He said testing for the applicants was expected to begin on Saturday and around 13 had confirmed they would attend.
Although the department remains below its normal staff level, Parker said officers were covering shifts by working overtime and also receiving assistance from the county sheriff’s office.
However that office is also short-handed and Parker said Wapello officers were returning the favor by assisting the county whenever possible.
Assistant director Sam Gillip of the Wapello Community Ambulance Service reported 62 calls had been handled by the WCAS in August, making it the service’s busiest month.
In response to a question from council member Brett Shafer, Gillip reported 13 of the calls had been from the Louisa County Ambulance Service area, while four calls had originated from the Morning Sun Ambulance Service area.
That was considerably fewer than past reports and Maine suggested one reason from the drop-off could be that four additional paramedics had recently been hired by the LCAS.
Maine also reported he had attended a town hall meeting of the Columbus Junction City Council on Sept. 1. Columbus Junction officials are considering the city’s acquisition of the LCAS operating it like the WCAS. The Morning Sun City Council is also considering a similar plan with the MSAS.