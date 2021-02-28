 Skip to main content
Wapello man dies after accident with tractor Friday
FATAL ACCIDENT

Wapello man dies after accident with tractor Friday

Iowa State Patrol
MUSCATINE – A Wapello man was pronounced dead Friday morning after a vehicle he was driving struck a tractor at Highway 61 and Fruitland Road.

According to the Iowa State Patrol’s crash report, at about 5:35 a.m. a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Michael A. Moorehead, 37, of Wapello, was travelling westbound on Fruitland Road while a 2016 Freightliner Tractor driven by Mikhail Driya, 40, of Wilkes Barre, Pa., was travelling northbound on Highway 61. The report said that the Accord did not stop at the intersection and was struck by the tractor. Moorehead, who had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was taken by Muscatine Ambulance to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Iowa Department of Transportation, Fruitland Fire, Muscatine Fire, Muscatine Ambulance and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

