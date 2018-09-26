Jeffrey Brian Chapman, 35, of Wapello, pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to a blog update from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.
Investigation by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office and the Muscatine County Drug Task Force revealed Chapman was in possession of a distribution quantity of methamphetamine on two separate occasions.
One count was a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The other a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years. He will be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 2.
— Journal Staff
