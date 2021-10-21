Wapello man pleads guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

WAPELLO — A Wapello man will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement, avoiding a possible 10 years in prison for third-degree sexual abuse.

Court records show Dustin Bibens, 28, of Wapello, on Aug. 20 entered a written plea of guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor. During a sentencing hearing on Oct. 15 he was sentenced to a term of confinement not to exceed two years in the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.

His sentence will run concurrent with the outcome of two other cases against him. He is also ordered to pay $855 and 15 percent crime services surcharge and a $90 sexual abuse surcharge. He will also have to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 10 years.

According to a press release from the Wapello Police Department, on Wednesday, May 19, the department received a report regarding a sexual assault in Wapello. The police report said the victim suffered from mental or physical incapacitation, which precludes giving consent. An investigation ensued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}